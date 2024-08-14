MACC investigation into DRT contract award nearing completion - Azam Baki

KUALA LUMPUR: The investigation into the allegations surrounding the awarding of the Demand Responsive Transit (DRT) pilot project contract by the Selangor government, which involves a company owned by the husband of Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, is expected to be completed soon.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the commission felt there were a few areas that needed improvement in the future, particularly concerning governance issues involving relatives.

“I believe the investigation papers will be completed within the next month or two,” he said at a press conference after officiating the Anti-Corruption Initiative Through Empowerment of Accounting and Auditing Practices programme at the Royale Chulan Hotel here today.

Earlier, local media reported that Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh welcomed the MACC investigation into the allegations regarding the awarding of the DRT pilot project contract by the Selangor government, which is linked to her husband’s company.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Hannah was reported as saying that the investigation had commenced, and she hoped that the truth would be revealed once the issue was thoroughly investigated.

She reportedly stated that all citizens, including herself, had the right to know the truth and evidence regarding the matter, which also involved Asia Mobility Technologies Sdn Bhd (Asia Mobiliti), where her husband, M Ramachandran, serves as the CEO.

Meanwhile, Azam said the MACC had granted an additional month - until mid-September - for the two sons of former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to declare their assets.

“We have given Mirzan Mahathir and Tan Sri Mokhzani Mahathir a time extension until mid-September. This is the final decision; after they declare their assets, we will provide an update to the media,” he said, adding that if both individuals failed to do so, MACC would take legal action.

In May, MACC agreed to extend the deadline for Mirzan and Mokhzani to declare their assets.

The two were directed by MACC in January to declare their assets dating back to 1981, the year Dr Mahathir became Prime Minister.

The investigation, which began in August 2022, is being conducted under the MACC Act 2009 as well as the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA) concerning all entities associated with and named in the Pandora Papers and Panama Papers.