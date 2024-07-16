MACC nabs highway concessionaire coo over alleged bribery

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained the chief operating officer (COO) of a highway concessionaire for allegedly receiving over RM300,000 in bribes.

According to a source, the suspect, a man in his 50s, was detained at about 8 pm yesterday when he turned up at the MACC headquarters here to have his statement recorded.

“The suspect is believed to have received bribes totalling more than RM300,000 from company owners for a highway project in the Klang Valley worth about RM6 billion,” said the source.

The man has been remanded for four until Friday after Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin allowed the MACC’s application at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court here today.

Meanwhile, MACC senior director of investigation Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and said that the case was being investigated under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009.