MACC nabs Sabah civil servant over alleged RM15,000 bribe from logging company

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Sabah today arrested a civil servant suspected of accepting a bribe amounting to approximately RM15,000 from a logging company.

According to sources, a man in his 40s was apprehended at the Sabah MACC office here around 10 am while providing a statement.

Preliminary investigations revealed that in September 2019, the suspect allegedly solicited a bribe of about RM30,000 and subsequently received approximately RM15,000 from the company.

The bribe was purportedly given as an inducement to mitigate the consequences of reported illegal logging activities.

Sabah MACC director Datuk S Karunanithy, meanwhile, confirmed the arrest and said that the case is being investigated under Section 16(a)(B) of the MACC Act 2009.

“The suspect was released on a RM10,000 bail, with one surety, and is expected to be charged in court in soon,” he said.

Karunanithy also issued a reminder to civil servants in Sabah, urging them to steer clear of corrupt practices as such actions not only tarnish the reputation of their departments but also cast doubts on the integrity of public servants.