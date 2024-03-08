MACC opens two operations rooms for Nenggiri by-election

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has opened two operations rooms to enable the public to channel information and lodge complaints regarding any corruption or abuse of power during the Nenggiri by-election.

MACC, in a statement, said that the operations rooms are located at the Kelantan MACC Complex in Jalan Sultan Yahya Petra, Kota Bharu, and the MACC Gua Musang branch office, Level 1 of the Federal Building, Gua Musang. These rooms will be open until Aug 17.

The operations room at the Kelantan MACC office will operate 24 hours, while the operating hours at MACC Gua Musang branch are from 8 am to 6 pm.

“The public can also channel any corruption or abuse of power complaints via email to mailto:prk2024_kel@sprm.gov.my or call 09-766 1800 extension 1970,“ read the statement.

The MACC also reminded all contesting candidates and political parties not to engage in activities which could violate election laws or regulations, in line with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and the Electoral Offences Act 1954.

The Nenggiri state by-election is witnessing a straight fight between Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate, Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani, representing the Unity Government and PAS candidate Mohd Rizwadi Ismail.

The by-election was called after Kelantan State Assembly Speaker, Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah, declared the seat vacant on June 19, because its assemblyman, Mohd Azizi Abu Naim, had ceased to be a member of Bersatu on June 13.

The Election Commission (EC) has set polling day on Aug 17, while early voting on Aug 13 will not be held, as all 14 early voters involved have opted to vote by post, due to their duties during the campaign period.