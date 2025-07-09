Luis Enrique calls PSG vs Real Madrid Club World Cup clash ‘special’

PARIS Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique has labelled the upcoming Club World Cup semi-final against Real Madrid as a “special” encounter, though he played down discussions about his past relationship with Kylian Mbappe. The match, set to take place at MetLife Stadium, pits the reigning UEFA Champions League winners against the Spanish giants in a high-stakes showdown.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Luis Enrique acknowledged the significance of the fixture. “Playing against Real Madrid is always a special game,“ he said. “We are delighted to be playing in a game like this because it means we have done a good job up to now.”

The clash marks PSG’s first major tournament appearance since Mbappe’s departure to Real Madrid. The French forward’s final season in Paris was marred by contract disputes and limited playing time under Luis Enrique, but the coach insisted those issues are now in the past. “All I can say is that belongs in the past, it is behind us now,“ he stated.

With a place in the final at stake, Luis Enrique emphasised the importance of focus. “Lots of things make this a special game. This game is important because it is a Club World Cup semi-final. That makes it very interesting and we need to be ready to remain focused on the match,“ he added.

PSG will be without defenders Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernandez, both suspended after receiving red cards in the quarter-final win over Bayern Munich. Meanwhile, Real Madrid enter the tournament under new manager Xabi Alonso, who has yet to fully imprint his style on the team.

Luis Enrique, who has strong ties to Barcelona but also played for Real Madrid in the 1990s, praised Alonso’s credentials. “They are the most decorated club in the world and Xabi has everything required to take on the challenge,“ he said.

Real Madrid’s preparations were disrupted by travel delays due to stormy weather, preventing Alonso from addressing the media on Tuesday. The winner of Wednesday’s semi-final will face Chelsea in the final after the English side secured a 2-0 victory over Fluminense.