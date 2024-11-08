MACC to launch anti-corruption initiative in accounting and auditing

KUALA LUMPUR: The Financial Analysis Division (BAK) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is launching an Anti-Corruption Initiative Programme to strengthen accounting and auditing practices in the fight against financial crimes, particularly corruption and abuse of power.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki will officiate at this inaugural event on Wednesday at the Royale Chulan Kuala Lumpur Hotel, which will bring together key organisations such as the National Audit Department, the Accountant General’s Department, the Inland Revenue Board and Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM).

In a statement today, BAK director Mohd Azwan Ramli said the programme will include sessions for sharing experiences and fostering collaboration to develop strategic partnerships aimed at combating financial crimes.

Officials from MACC, government agencies, statutory bodies, universities and professional organisations will also be in attendance.

Mohd Azwan highlighted that the programme will help identify best practices in accounting and auditing, which are crucial for addressing corruption and abuse of power.

He noted that this initiative aligns with the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) 2024-2028 and Article 12 of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC).

Prominent figures such as Auditor-General Datuk Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi, Accountant-General Nor Yati Ahmad and UiTM Vice-Chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Shahrin Sahib @ Sahibuddin will attend the programme’s opening ceremony.