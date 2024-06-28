MACEE champions Malaysia’s tech and innovation vision through us collaboration

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian American Commission on Educational Exchange (MACEE) can play a pivotal role in directing collaborative research efforts towards technology and innovation, aligning seamlessly with Malaysia’s vision of becoming a nation renowned for its innovation, development and sustainability, said Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

Zambry, who is also MACEE honorary co-chair, stated that through partnerships with 11 Malaysian universities in August 2023, MACEE enhances educational accessibility, raises standards, and prepares Malaysia’s workforce for the digital age.

“These initiatives strengthen binational efforts between Malaysia and the United States (US), bolstering international alliances and solidifying MACEE’s reputation as a beacon of educational excellence,” he said in his keynote address for MACEE Summer Soiree 2024 - A Summer Celebration of Malaysian and American Fulbrighters here, Thursday.

His keynote was read out by Higher Education Ministry deputy secretary-general Datuk Dr Megat Sany Megat Ahmad Supian.

According to Zambry, the Malaysia MADANI government is fully committed to maintaining and strengthening its partnership with the United States to ensure that the government-to-government collaboration, which led to the establishment of MACEE six decades ago, continues for at least another 60 years and beyond.

He said the sustained commitment of both nations is of utmost importance in expanding and deepening these partnerships, further enhancing and solidifying the evolution of the higher education system and ultimately elevating global visibility.

The US Ambassador to Malaysia, Edgard D. Kagan, who is also co-chair for MACEE, stated during the event that educational exchanges are truly a partnership as they create the people-to-people ties and institutional linkages that bring long term benefits.

“I encourage both American and Malaysian Fulbright grantees to share everything you saw and learned with your families, friends and communities to help them to see more of the world through your experience and inspire them to pursue their own exchange or study abroad journey,” he added.

MACEE’s Executive Director Curtis Johnson said Fulbright grantees have played a crucial role in building bridges of binational educational diplomacy for over 60 years.

As ambassadors of goodwill and cooperation, their work further fortifies the mutual respect and collaboration between Malaysia and US, he added.

The event today celebrated the return of 22 Malaysian Fulbright grantees for 2023/2024, 14 American Fulbright grantees of 2023/2024 who are currently in Malaysia, and 14 Malaysian 2024/2025 Fulbright grantees who will be in the US beginning August.

MACEE, established in 1963 to promote educational and cultural exchanges between Malaysia and the US, manages the Fulbright Programme to foster mutual understanding and strengthening the bonds between the two nations.

Since its inception, MACEE has played a crucial role in facilitating over 1,000 Malaysians and 2,000 American Fulbright grants, contributing to the development of future leaders and scholars. The Fulbright programme has awarded over 400,000 grants worldwide over 77 years of success.