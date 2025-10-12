Free PTPTN education for B40 students eases financial pressure

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s decision under Budget 2026 to offer free university education through the National Higher Education Fund Corporation for 5,800 students from low-income families is a significant step towards promoting equal educational opportunities and alleviating their financial burden.

Universiti Sains Malaysia Education Management, Planning and Policy expert Associate Prof Dr Aziah Ismail said for many B40 households, the biggest barrier to higher education is not a lack of talent or motivation, but the affordability of university education.

This initiative gives deserving students a real opportunity to pursue their ambitions without being hindered by family income.

She highlighted that 5,800 students is still a relatively small number compared to the overall university population.

We must ensure that support extends beyond just tuition fees to cover living expenses and learning materials.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced during the Budget 2026 tabling that the government will provide free PTPTN education to 5,800 students from low-income families pursuing studies at public universities, with an annual allocation of 120 million ringgit.

This initiative targets households with an income of below 2,705 ringgit.

Additionally, through Budget 2026, the government will create 1,500 new undergraduate places in 10 key fields of study across five research universities.

These fields include law, accounting, economics, banking, Islamic finance, artificial intelligence, and languages, in a bid to increase access to higher education.

Aziah lauded the government’s decision to add 1,500 new undergraduate places in these critical fields, calling it a timely and strategic move.

She highlighted that this initiative is particularly beneficial for high-achieving students, including those from STPM backgrounds.

By expanding opportunities, the government is not only enhancing access to education but also ensuring that diverse talents contribute to national development.

This aligns with Malaysia’s transition towards a knowledge-based economy, where growth increasingly depends on skills, innovation, and advanced expertise, rather than traditional labour.

The inclusion of fields like AI and Islamic finance also reflects forward-thinking policy, addressing future technological needs while maintaining Malaysia’s unique socio-economic identity.

Meanwhile, Universiti Putra Malaysia Professional Development and Continuing Education Department senior lecturer Dr Ahmad Aizuddin Md Rami commended the free PTPTN education initiative as a progressive step towards social mobility and educational equity for all.

He emphasised that the successful implementation of this initiative requires transparent assessment processes to ensure that the recipients truly come from the targeted B40 demographic.

This is an important first step towards a long-term strategy for phased access to free education.

The 2026 Budget lays a strong foundation for creating a more inclusive educational ecosystem. – Bernama