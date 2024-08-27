MELAKA: A man who was slain by a machete at Jasin Hospital is linked to a gang revenge, according to Melaka police.

Based on a report from The Star, Jasin OCPD deputy superintendent Ahmad Jamil Radzi said the initial investigation suggested an earlier conflict between the victim and the attackers led to the fatal incident on Sunday.

“We are still probing whether there is possible involvement of triads in the hacking of the 24-year-old man,” he was quoted as saying.

The victim was first attacked by several masked men with machetes at a barber shop in Taman Rim Baru around 8:40 p.m.

He then managed to contact his 22-year-old brother to drive him to Jasin Hospital for medical attention.

Upon arriving at the emergency unit, the assailants returned and continued their attack, damaging the windscreen of the car and an ambulance.

At the hospital, medical staff and patients witnessed the scene and the victim succumbed to his injuries around 10:15 p.m.

Ahmad Jamil added that the brother fled the scene and sought shelter at the Jasin police headquarters, where he lodged a police report.

Four suspects, aged between 20 and 35, have been detained in connection with the murder and remanded for seven days and the police are also searching for additional suspects who may provide more information about the case.

On August 26, Ahmad Jamil reported that four investigation papers have been opened.

These investigations include charges under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, Section 148 for rioting, and Section 427 for mischief.

Additionally, another investigation paper is opened under Section 506 for criminal intimidation related to an incident at the victim’s house in Taman Sin Ban Bee.