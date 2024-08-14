MADANI economy improves quality of life of Malaysians

KUALA LUMPUR: The MADANI economy introduced by the government on July 27 last year has benefited Malaysians from all walks of life and with various socio-cultural backgrounds.

The economic framework announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, among other things, is aimed at improving the quality of life of the people by ensuring equitable benefits and opportunities, a better standard of living and social protection for the people.

According to an infographic by the Ministry of Finance, RM3.6 billion was spent on the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (SAR) initiative, which benefited 8.5 million recipients, during the first six months of this year.

During the same period, RM282 million was spent on the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SAR) initiative for 700,000 STR recipients from the poor and hardcore poor categories; while RM776 million was disbursed for the Early School Assistance (BPA) for five million students with each receiving RM150.

The government also provides aid of RM200 per month under the Budi MADANI initiative to 150,000 recipients; RM483 million for 600,000 recipients of the incentive for rubber tappers, farmers and fishermen and RM214 million to 4,200 recipients under the People’s Income Initiative.

Provost of the Malaysian University of Science and Technology (MUST) Prof Emeritus Dr Barjoyai Bardai said the initiatives introduced by the government, such as STR, SAR and BPA, were a valuable gift to help ease the people’s financial burden.

He said the cash assistance is a ‘saviour’ for the survival of the less affordable household heads.

“To ensure the well-being of the people, there are several things that need to be emphasised, namely addressing the rising cost of living and increasing household income.

“So, the initiatives introduced by the government through the MADANI Economy are part of the effort to increase household income, reduce the people’s burden and lift them out of hardcore poverty.

“In fact, the government also promised that if the restructuring of the diesel subsidy is successful, it will be used to increase the allocation for STR to every eligible family, hence able to improve the quality of life and well-being of the people,“ he told Bernama.

The infographic also shows that from January to June this year, a total of RM1.6 billion was allocated for the Housing Credit Guarantee Scheme for 5,000 applicants and RM8 billion under the Employees’ Provident Fund Flexible Account for 3.28 million withdrawals.

The government also channelled RM86 million for the MADANI Village Adoption initiative involving 42 villages; RM257 for upgrading dilapidated schools; RM5.4 million for upgrading 81 health clinics nationwide and RM428 million for upgrading 7,000 vernacular schools.

“These upgrading projects are an effort by the government to increase people’s access to basic services such as education, health and quality facilities and at the same time to ensure the people get social protection.

“Actually, the effects of the MADANI Economy can be seen in the long term and we need some time to see the positive effects significantly, but I believe with the environment and initiatives introduced, the results can be seen within the next five years,” said Barjoyai.