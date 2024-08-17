MADANI economy report the highlight of Southern Zone Madani Rakyat Programme

JOHOR BAHRU: The address and the MADANI Economy one-year report to be delivered by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is the highlight of the closing ceremony of the three-day Southern Zone MADANI Rakyat Programme 2024 today.

According to the schedule the Ministry of Economy shared, the Prime Minister is expected to arrive at 2.30 pm at the Dataran Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (Dataran UTM) main stage.

A montage showcasing the achievements of the MADANI Economy, a year after its launch, will first be shown to the visitors.

Prime Minister will then proceed with his address before moving on to attend the forum and dialogue session titled ‘One Year of MADANI Economy Achievements’ with Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh and Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli.

The MADANI Economy Framework was launched on July 27, 2023, to elevate the nation’s status and dignity by setting seven key performance indicators as medium-term targets to be achieved within 10 years.

Taking place before this main event is the ‘Ask Minister Anything’ session from 11 am to 12.30 pm at the main stage, where visitors can ask Rafizi questions about current policies and programmes of the Ministry of Economy, as well as future economic planning for the country.

Outdoor activities will be held until 6 pm, including health services, tree sapling distribution, business matchmaking, a petting zoo, horse riding, a fishing competition, an e-sports tournament, a remote-controlled car competition, and a 5km fun run.

Visitors can also participate in lucky draw activities at the booths, watch craft demonstrations, cultural performances, and government asset exhibitions from four agencies. Job seekers can also explore the MyFuture Jobs Career Carnival, which offers 2,125 vacancies from 21 employers.

The MADANI Rakyat Programme for the southern zone, covering Johor, Negeri Sembilan, and Melaka, is organised by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) through the Performance Acceleration Coordination Unit (PACU) with strategic cooperation from the Economy Ministry and the Johor government.

There are 175 direct services available at 34 booths set up by various ministries and federal and state agencies.