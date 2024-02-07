MADANI Govt remains resolute despite facing criticism for unpopular decisions - PM Anwar

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stressed that the MADANI Government remains resolute despite facing criticism for unpopular decisions such as implementing targeted diesel subsidy and taking strict measures against corruption.

He said the move was crucial to strengthen the country’s economic foundation as the country’s revenue was wasted and subsidies were not channelled to the target groups.

Anwar highlighted the necessity of targeted diesel subsidy due to longstanding issues of fuel smuggling, which diverted the subsidy meant for Malaysians to other countries.

“We cannot disregard the people’s concerns. Therefore, the savings garnered must be returned to the people.

“This necessitates our commitment to providing clarifications, even amid challenges,” he said during a gathering with Ministry of Finance staff earlier today.

Anwar said that the government has faced numerous allegations, including accusations of being a foreign agent for certain countries.

“I often respond briefly, but I’m unfazed because we have a job to do. It’s challenging in this country where hate politics are deeply rooted,” he said.

The Prime Minister also expressed disappointment that facts were disregarded in the criticisms.

“Not taking a salary, I am being belittled; despite our firm stance against corruption, we are also being looked down upon, and (engagement) with Hamas also the same, then with Blackrock issues - a Jewish agent. The facts have been completely disregarded.

“So, what was being said was driven by hatred. Should this bother us? No,” said the Prime Minister.