RMK13: Inclusive economic boost for all communities

PETALING JAYA: The 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK13) reinforces the government’s commitment to inclusive development by implementing targeted initiatives across various communities, with a strong focus on education, entrepreneurship and infrastructure.

The Gate to Global (GTG) programme will be further expanded to empower Bumiputera entrepreneurs, offering support in export matchmaking, capacity building, product development, and digital marketing.

This move aims to increase Bumiputera participation in the global market and strengthen their presence in strategic industries.

In Sabah and Sarawak, the focus will be on the Anak Negeri and Bumiputera communities, with initiatives designed to enhance access to commercial premises, financing, and structured training.

Mentorship programmes will also be introduced to nurture entrepreneurial growth in rural and semi-urban areas.

For the Chinese and Indian communities, RMK13 lays out comprehensive development plans that cover education, entrepreneurship, housing, and public infrastructure.

A key highlight is the implementation of the Pelan Induk Pembangunan Kampung Baru, which aims to revitalise Kampung Baru Cina through financing support and the upgrading of hawker centres to stimulate local economies.

The Indian community will also benefit from an increased focus on STEM and TVET education, alongside home repair programmes and initiatives to strengthen community governance. These efforts are designed to create sustainable development and uplift living standards.

Additionally, the government will undertake infrastructure upgrades to improve connectivity and quality of life for both Chinese and Indian communities, with special attention to the needs of women, youth, and senior citizens.

At the heart of the Bumiputera agenda is PuTERA35, a framework anchored on the “3P strategy” — broad participation, meaningful ownership, and dominance in strategic sectors.

Key institutions such as MARA, TERAJU, UiTM, and PNB, alongside GLCs and private sector collaborations, will drive efforts to empower Bumiputera entrepreneurs and professionals.

To further boost regional competitiveness, RMK13 also introduces a relay race model aimed at sustaining long-term business success, with government support to help Bumiputera companies get listed on Bursa Malaysia.