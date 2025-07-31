13MP: Orang Asli rights & education strengthened

PETALING JAYA: The 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK13) outlines bold measures to uplift the Orang Asli community, with a renewed focus on land rights, education and infrastructure development.

Among the key initiatives is a review of the Aboriginal Peoples Act 1954 [Act 134], aimed at reinforcing legal protections for land ownership and ensuring that the rights of the Orang Asli are fully safeguarded in line with national development goals.

To bridge education gaps, the government will expand community-based schools in Orang Asli areas and provide direct schooling assistance, ensuring that children from these communities receive equitable and consistent access to quality education.

These efforts reflect the broader vision of RMK13, which places inclusive development at its core.

By focusing on marginalised and underrepresented communities, the plan aims to build a resilient, united Malaysia where no group is left behind.