13MP: Malaysia’s 13th MP prioritises ports and shipping industry growth

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will prioritise strategic industries within a sustainable blue economy, including integrated fisheries hubs, coastal tourism, and blue bio-based technologies.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emphasised plans to boost the shipbuilding and ship repair (SBSR) sector by attracting investments to expand shipping capacity and upgrade bunkering infrastructure in key states.

“This initiative will contribute to Malaysia’s target to become a competitive and sustainable regional maritime hub,“ Anwar said during his speech on the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) in Parliament.

The plan, themed ‘Reshaping Development’, outlines Malaysia’s five-year strategy for 2026–2030.

Key projects include modernising port infrastructure to support low-carbon maritime trade.

“This includes the construction of the third terminal at Carey Island, the development of the Westports 2 container terminal, and the expansion of the Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP) in Johor,“ Anwar added. - Bernama