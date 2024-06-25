MAHB anticipates three new airlines to operate at KLIA by year-end

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB), in expanding the country’s network connectivity, expects three new airlines including British Airways, ThaiViet Jet, and 9 Air, to begin operations by the end of this year.

MAHB said Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) is now serving a total of 70 airlines, surpassing its pre-pandemic level of 69 as a result of its intensive efforts to expand the country’s network connectivity.

In a statement today, it said the group is actively pursuing 15 more foreign carriers to operate in the country over the next two years, to elevate KLIA as a preferred international hub.

“To bolster air travel, we have invested significantly in initiatives such as the Airline X-celeration Programme, which includes landing fee waivers, airport office rental rebates, and marketing support.

“About RM3 million has been allocated for marketing support on Malaysia-China routes alone so far, underscoring our commitment to enhancing connectivity and attracting more airlines,” it said.

In May 2024, MAHB saw a continuous uptick in traffic due to several factors, including the extension of visa-free travel to China and the introduction of new services.

“The new services include AirAsia from KLIA to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (AMD) in Ahmedabad, India, and Juneyao Air from Penang International Airport to Shanghai Pudong International Airport, at four times weekly each,” it noted.

Additionally, AirAsia resumed flights from KLIA to Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar, India, and China Eastern Airlines to Wuhan Tianhe International Airport, both thrice weekly, MAHB said.