Mahkota assemblywoman Sharifah Azizah laid to rest

KLUANG: Mahkota assemblywoman Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain was laid to rest at the Raudhatul Sakinah cemetery in Kampung Tengah Kluang here today.

Earlier, the funeral prayer was held at her residence, which was also performed by her sons, Wan Mohd Hibatullah Abu Bakar, 40; Wan Mohd Hazwan Abu Bakar, 39; and Wan Mohd Hasbullah Abu Bakar, 34, after the Asar prayers.

Among those spotted paying their last respect to the assemblywoman were Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad, Kluang UMNO chief Datuk Md Jais Sarday, former Minister of National Unity Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique and Johor State Assembly Speaker Datuk Dr Mohd Puad Zarkashi.

Sharifah Azizah, who was receiving treatment at Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital in Kluang, breathed her last today, at the age of 63.

Sharifah Azizah, who was Kluang Wanita UMNO chief, was reported to have been admitted to the hospital after experiencing breathing difficulties on Tuesday before her condition turned critical due to internal bleeding on Wednesday.

She leaves behind three sons, a daughter, Wan Harizahtul Nadia, 33, and 13 grandchildren.

Her husband, Abu Bakar Mohd Amin died of lymphoma cancer in 2005.