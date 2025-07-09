Engineer loses RM71k to fake investment scam in Chukai

CHUKAI: A 40-year-old engineer has lost RM71,000 after being deceived by an online investment scam. The victim was lured by a Facebook advertisement promising high returns from a Chinese company.

Kemaman police chief Supt Mohd Razi Rosli stated that the engineer first encountered the investment scheme on April 8. After contacting a woman promoting the scheme, he was convinced to use a specific app for trading shares.

“The victim initially invested a small amount and received RM600 in profit. Encouraged by this, he later invested RM71,000 between May 27 and June 26,“ said Mohd Razi.

The engineer only realised he had been scammed when he failed to receive further returns and could no longer contact the suspect.

Mohd Razi advised the public to verify investment companies with the Securities Commission Malaysia before committing funds. He also urged caution when dealing with third-party accounts and recommended contacting the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) at 987 for verification.