Mahkota: Big win clear signal opposition rhetoric fails to influence voters - Fahmi

BEIJING: The Barisan Nasional (BN) victory with a large majority in the Mahkota state by-election yesterday is a clear signal to the opposition that their rhetoric and polemics are no longer effective in influencing voters, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

“Let’s put an end to this. Let’s focus on our ideas and efforts to generate more constructive and better ideas so that we can contribute to the nation.

“This victory is proof that the unity formula is accepted by the people, and we need to work harder to resolve the issues faced by the people,“ he told Bernama here.

BN retained the Mahkota state seat after its candidate, Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah won with a resounding majority of 20,648 votes, leaving his Perikatan Nasional (PN) rival Mohamad Haizan Jaafar securing just 7,347 votes.

Fahmi, who is also Unity Government spokesperson, expressed his gratitude for the large victory, noting that earlier reports had predicted a win with a majority of around 10,000 votes.

He added that this victory would undoubtedly boost the morale of the parties in the Unity Government, motivating them to continue their efforts to address the people’s issues, especially concerning the cost of living.

Fahmi further noted that this presents an opportunity for the Unity Government parties to strategise effectively in preparation for a successful outcome in the 16th General Election.