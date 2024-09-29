Mahkota victory, a manifestation of people’s confidence in Johor govt

KLUANG: The victory of Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah in the Mahkota state by-election yesterday, is a trust for the party and a manifestation of the people’s confidence in the leadership of the Johor state government.

BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said the large mandate received in the by-election will also further strengthen BN’s determination to continue to bring the politics of moderation together with its partners in the Unity Government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Indeed, this victory is the people’s trust which gives BN confidence to continue to be steadfast in raising the agenda of developing the country and enriching the lives of the people,“ he said in a statement here yesterday.

Zambry also hopes that the victory will inject the spirit of redeveloping the entire potential to move towards building the excellence of BN that has the confidence and support of the people.

Representing BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Zambry thanked the voters and all the party machinery who camped at Mahkota constituency throughout the campaigning period which started on September 14, to win for Syed Hussien.

“There is no lack of cooperation from Pakatan Harapan party friends who contributed to this significant victory,“ he said.

In the by-election, BN defended the Mahkota state seat when Syed Hussien who represented the Unity Government won in style with a large majority of 20,648 votes, far ahead of the challenger from Perikatan Nasional Mohamad Haizan Jaafar who only got 7,347 votes.