WTP of Bukit Pinang, Pelubang face risks of operation disruption - SADA

ALOR SETAR: The Bukit Pinang Water Treatment Plant (WTP) and Pelubang WTP are at risk of operational disruptions due to raw water turbidity.

Syarikat Air Darul Aman (SADA) in a statement on its social media said the turbidity of raw water was caused by the continuous heavy rain.

“The raw water turbidity readings involving the operation of Bukit Pinang LRA and Pelubang LRA have shown an increasing trend and there is a risk of water supply disruption involving users in several districts.

“Until now, the LRA involved is still operating at 100 per cent, but SADA recommends that users in Kota Setar, Kubang Pasu and parts of Pendang make preliminary preparations by storing water supplies and using them prudently,“ he said.

SADA said users can contact its hotline 1300-88-0017 or email complaints to aduan@sada.com.my.