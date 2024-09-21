Mahkota by-election BN candidate aims to restore glory of Kluang Bus Terminal

KLUANG: Restoring the glory of the Kluang Bus Terminal to assist local traders is among the key priorities for Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah in the upcoming Mahkota state assembly by-election.

Syed Hussien stated that various engaging activities could be organised to encourage more visitors to the terminal, which has been in operation since 1995, instead of just relying on travellers.

“We will discuss this with the relevant parties because, without a precise plan to develop this area, it risks becoming a waste. For example, there have been suggestions to build escalators here, which also need to be considered from a long-term planning perspective.

“We will discuss and subsequently implement promotional strategies that can attract the public to return and utilise the facilities here and boost the local economy,“ he said after participating in a fishing programme with residents of Taman Ilham today.

Syed Hussien emphasised the importance of revitalising the bus terminal to complement public transportation access in the area, noting that Kluang also has a train station that serves as a major route for intercity rail travel.

Previously, the media reported that the Kluang Bus Terminal has become notably subdued, particularly after the adjacent shopping centre closed in 2021, forcing many traders in the area to close shop due to a lack of customers.

In light of this, the traders hope that the upcoming Mahkota by-election will bring a ray of hope for them and lead to the revitalising of the bus terminal.

The by-election, set for Sept 28, will see a direct contest between Syed Hussien and Perikatan Nasional candidate Mohamad Haizan Jaafar.

It is being held following the death of the incumbent Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain on Aug 2, while she was receiving treatment at the Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital.