Labuan-Kota Kinabalu express ferry resumes with strong demand

LABUAN: The Labuan-Kota Kinabalu express ferry service has recorded a strong response since resuming operations on May 27, following a three-year suspension.

More than 3,700 passengers have utilised the direct sea route, with each trip operating at full capacity of over 100 travellers.

Federal authorities have welcomed the revival of the service, which connects the duty-free island to Sabah’s capital, as a crucial step in enhancing regional connectivity.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa emphasised the ferry’s role in supporting socio-economic growth.

“This express ferry is not just a transportation service — it is a vital connector for regional economic, social and development networks,” she said.

Speaking at the Labuan International Ferry Terminal, Dr Zaliha highlighted the service’s benefits for daily commuters, businesses, and supply chains.

The express ferry offers a faster alternative to the roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) ferry via Menumbok, particularly for passengers without vehicles.

While the Ro-Ro remains popular for travel to nearby districts, the express service provides a direct route to Kota Kinabalu, cutting travel time significantly.

Dr Zaliha urged the operator to further improve efficiency, including reducing journey duration, to meet rising demand.

The strong public response reflects the service’s importance in facilitating mobility and trade between the two cities.