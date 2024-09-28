Mahkota by-election : BN candidate urges voters to fulfil their responsibility

KLUANG: Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah in the Mahkota state by-election, also a registered voter in the constituency, cast his vote at the polling station at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Seri Perdan.

Clad in a batik shirt and a songkok, he arrived at the polling station at 8.54 am and finished voting about 15 minutes later.

Met by reporters after casting his vote, Syed Hussien advised voters, including those staying outside the constituency, to fulfil their responsibility. Polling ends at 6 pm today

“Come and exercise your right. and thank you to those who have voted,” he said, adding that from his observation, the polling process, which started at 8 am, is smooth going and under control.

The Mahkota state by-election saw Syed Hussien, who Kluang UMNO Youth chief, being challenged by Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Mohamad Haizan Jaafar.

A total of 61,274 voters are eligible to vote today at 20 polling stations involving 109 channels.

Early voting for the by-election was held last Tuesday (Sept 24) for 4,437 voters consisting of military personnel and their spouses as well as police personnel at three early voting centres.

The Election Commission (SPR) has also issued 607 postal ballot papers on Sept 15.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Haizan, 61, fulfilled his responsibility as a voter at the polling station at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kampong Melayu at 10 am.

When met by reporters, the football coach said he was ‘a bit late’ to vote because he went to see his mother-in-law, who is in her 80s, in Simpang Renggam, near here, to get her blessing.

Mohamad Haizan also thanked all parties for the smooth voting process.