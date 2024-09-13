Mahkota by-election: Halal certification issue not affecting UMNO-DAP cooperation - Nga

TELUK INTAN: The dispute over the halal certification issue has never weakened the mutual understanding between UMNO and DAP in the Unity Government.

DAP vice-chairman Nga Kor Ming said the issue would not affect the cooperation between the two parties ahead of the Mahkota state by-election this Sept 28.

“The important thing is that we will support the candidate for the Unity Government, the disagreement (between UMNO Youth Leader Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh and Seputeh Member of Parliament Teresa Kok) will be resolved by the leadership.

“Our focus is to secure a win for the Unity Government candidate, it doesn’t matter which party the candidate is from, he represents the Unity Government, DAP and all the party machinery will work tirelessly to help,“ he said when met after opening the public parking area at the Teluk Intan Hospital here today.

He said when asked whether the dispute between Dr Muhamad Akmal and Kok would affect the cooperation between UMNO and DAP in the Mahkota state by-election.

UMNO Kluang Youth chief Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah was announced as the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Mahkota by-election.

Yesterday it was reported that Kok submitted a letter of demand (LOD) to the Merlimau assemblyman through the firm Sankara Nair and Partners demanding RM25 million in damages allegedly twisting his statement on the issue.

Meanwhile, Nga said the support for UMNO in the Mahkota by-election was also a manifestation of repaying the cooperation by UMNO machinery when DAP won the Kuala Kubu Bharu by-election.

“A thousand thanks to our UMNO friends, I believe fellowship is very important to ensure the stability of our country’s economy and politics,“ he said