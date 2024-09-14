Mahkota by-election nomination centre opens

KLUANG: The nomination centre for the Mahkota State Assembly by-election (PRK) at Dewan Tunku Ibrahim Ismail, opened at 9 am today.

Each party and candidate intending to contest is given one hour to submit their nomination forms. Returning Officer Azurawati Wahid will then announce the names of eligible candidates.

This by-election is being held following the death of its incumbent, Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, 63, who passed away on Aug 2 while receiving treatment at the Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital.

In the 2022 State Election, Sharifah Azizah, who was also former Johor UMNO Wanita Chief, won by a majority of 5,166 votes, defeating Pakatan Harapan’s Muhammad Taqiuddin Cheman, Perikatan Nasional’s Mohamad Nor Lingan, and Warisan’s Mohamed Noor Suleiman.

The Election Commission has set the polling day for Sept 28, with early voting scheduled for Sept 24.

The Mahkota state seat has 66,318 registered voters, comprised of 61,397 regular voters, 4,510 military personnel and their spouses, 401 police officers, and 10 absentee voters living abroad.

First contested in 2004, the Mahkota seat has been through five elections so far, with Barisan Nasional winning four of them, the most recent being Sharifah Azizah’s victory.