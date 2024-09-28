Mahkota by-election results expected as early as 9 pm - EC

KLUANG: The Mahkota state by-election results are expected to be known as early as 9 pm today, said Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun.

He said this estimate is based on the proximity of the polling centres and the smooth voting process, which would allow for quicker results.

“In Kluang, the logistics are quite simple and everything is close by, with the polling stations also located near the town, so we are expecting the results as early as 9 pm,” he said.

Ramlan told reporters this after observing the voting process at the Dewan Jubli Intan Sultan Ibrahim polling centre here.

When asked about the expected voter turnout, Ramlan said the EC anticipates over 60 per cent, compared to the 57 per cent turnout in the last election.

Ramlan said the voter turnout was 23.39 per cent as of 11 am, an increase from the 22.4 per cent recorded at the same time during the previous election.

“This means there has been a good increase, but we are still hoping that those who have yet to vote will come out and do so.

“We hope the turnout will continue to rise to ensure that the democracy we uphold functions smoothly,“ he said.

Ramlan also encouraged voters to fulfil their duty earlier, as the Malaysian Meteorological Department has forecast rain for Kluang town this afternoon.

He said voting has been proceeding smoothly.

According to Ramlan, the EC has not received reports of any untoward incidents. However, he added that the authorities have informed them of two police reports, which are being addressed.

“Other reports regarding minor election offences, such as issues with posters, have been handled by EC monitors,“ he said.

The Mahkota by-election is a straight fight between Barisan Nasional candidate Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah and Perikatan Nasional’s Mohamad Haizan Jaafar.

EC data indicates that 61,274 electors are eligible to vote today, while early voting on Tuesday involved 4,437 military personnel and their spouses, as well as police. Additionally, 607 postal ballots were issued on Sept 15.