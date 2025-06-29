Trump’s tax-cut and spending bill clears first US Senate hurdle

WASHINGTON: The US Senate narrowly approved a procedural vote on President Donald Trump’s sweeping tax-cut and spending bill, setting the stage for an overnight debate.

The Republican-controlled chamber voted 51-49, with two GOP senators joining Democrats in opposition.

The 940-page bill, which funds immigration, military, and tax priorities, faced delays as Democrats demanded a full reading before debate could begin. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer criticized the rushed process, calling it a “radical bill” released “in the dead of night.”

Republican Senators Thom Tillis and Rand Paul opposed the bill, citing concerns over Medicaid cuts and increased federal debt. Trump criticised Tillis on social media, hinting at potential primary challengers.

The legislation extends Trump’s 2017 tax cuts, boosts military and border security spending, and raises the federal debt ceiling by $5 trillion. A nonpartisan analysis estimates the bill could add $4.5 trillion to the national debt over a decade.

Elon Musk condemned the bill, calling it “utterly insane and destructive” for ending electric vehicle tax breaks. Meanwhile, Republicans adjusted provisions to delay Medicaid cuts and support rural hospitals.

If passed, the bill returns to the House for final approval before reaching Trump’s desk.