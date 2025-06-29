ASEAN youth mental health forum draws 135 participants in Kota Kinabalu

KOTA KINABALU: A two-day roundtable discussion on ASEAN youth mental health has gathered 135 participants from across Southeast Asia and Timor Leste.

The event, which began yesterday, focuses on regional cooperation to tackle rising mental health concerns among young people.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh highlighted the importance of multi-stakeholder collaboration, citing findings from the Malaysian Youth Mental Health Index Study 2023.

The study revealed that mental health levels among Malaysian youth aged 15 to 30 remain moderate.

“For a serious issue like this, the government needs the involvement of all parties to come together and discuss.

In this case, we need the cooperation of medical experts, youth representatives and religious groups,“ Yeoh said during the opening ceremony.

Shahhanim Yahya, acting CEO of the Institute for Youth Research Malaysia, noted that today’s youth face unique challenges in self-identity and emotional expression.

“The scope of stress is broad, and this is why it’s important for us to better understand the youth...to determine whether the cause of stress stems from within themselves or from their surrounding ecosystem,“ she explained.

Under the theme “ASEAN Youth Voice: Empowering Minds, Ensuring Well-being”, the forum aims to enhance mental health literacy and improve access to care through knowledge sharing and policy discussions.

Participants include mental health professionals, policymakers, religious leaders and youth representatives from across the region.