Mahkota by-election: Wanita UMNO concurs with party’s choice to ensure BN victory

KLUANG: Wanita UMNO fully supports the selection of Kluang UMNO Youth chief Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah as the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate in the Mahkota state by-election.

Wanita UMNO chief Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad also assured that her movement will fully assist the campaign, including through the involvement of machinery from other states, to ensure the party’s victory on Sept 28.

“We agree with the choice. We see that the candidate at stake has credibility, is still young and has the ability to communicate in Mandarin and this is an added value to the candidate.

“As usual, we will continue to work and focus on the campaign,“ she told reporters after attending the Ziarah Kasih programme at the Voting District Centre (PDM) in Taman Ilham here, today.

The Mahkota state seat was previously held by the Kluang Wanita UMNO chief Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain and Wanita UMNO submitted three names for consideration by the leadership for the selection of the state by-election candidate.

Besides, Noraini who is also the Women, Family and Community Development Deputy Minister hopes that 3R (race, religion and royalty) issues will not be touched during the campaign period because it will only lead to harm while a warning on it had also been issued.

“To campaign we have to use each other’s strengths to get voters. I hope it ((3R) is not used in this constituency because in Johor, we have our way. However, we welcome the presence of (outside) people to campaign,“ she said.

In a related development, the MP for Parit Sulong denied the opposition’s claim that there was a rift in the Unity Camp involving BN and Pakatan Harapan (PH) and added that she had not heard of such an issue.

The Mahkota state by-election is seeing a straight fight between Syed Hussien and Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Mohamad Haizan Jaafar.

The by-election was held following the death of Sharifah Azizah, 63, who was also a former Johor Wanita UMNO chief at Enche’Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital here on August 2.