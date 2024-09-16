Mahkota polls: 13 permits approved for ceramah, mobile campaigns so far

KLUANG: Police have approved 13 permits for ceramah (political talks) and mobile campaign activities for the Mahkota state by-election since nomination day two days ago.

Kluang police chief ACP Bahrin Mohd Noh said seven were for ceramah, while six covered mobile campaigns, adding that no application has been rejected so far.

“Eleven permits were issued to Perikatan Nasional (PN), covering six ceramah and five mobile campaign activities. Barisan Nasional (BN) has received one permit each for a rally and a mobile campaign,” he said in a statement today.

The Mahkota by-election is a straight fight between BN candidate Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah and PN’s Mohamad Haizan Jaafar.

The by-election is taking place following the death of incumbent Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, 63, on Aug 2 while receiving treatment at Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital, here.

Polling day is set for Sept 28, with early voting scheduled for Sept 24.