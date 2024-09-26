Mahkota polls: Syed Hussien has no criminal record, opposition running out of issues - Ahmad Zahid

KLUANG: Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has refuted opposition claims that Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah, BN’s candidate in the Mahkota by-election, has a criminal record, saying that the allegations are untrue.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that such claims indicate the opposition has run out of issues due to the lack of response to their candidate.

“I’ve conducted checks. He (Syed Hussien) has no (criminal) record and has never been taken to court. From the reports I read, when he was in his 20s, he tried to protect a blind man who was harassed and beaten by a group of men.

“The opposition has run out of issues, so they are now resorting to personal matters to undermine voters’ confidence in Syed Hussien,” he told a press conference after attending the Tautan Kasih Programme at Kampung Orang Asli Tanah Runtuh here today.

Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang and Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan were in attendance.

Ahmad Zahid said this after Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Information Committee member Badrul Hisham Shaharin, better known as Cikgu Bard, demanded clarification on allegations that Syed Hussien had a criminal record dating back to 2007.

Meanwhile, he said that the party machinery and component parties within the Unity Government are ramping up efforts to encourage voters living outside the state constituency to return and cast their ballots this Saturday.

Ahmad Zahid said the efforts also extend to voters in Singapore, adding that Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi has announced that the counters at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex at the Johor Causeway would be operating optimally from tomorrow to facilitate their return.

“We believe that while voters living outside the state constituency may not return in full, most of them are aware of their responsibilities as voters and Johoreans, and will come back this Saturday to fulfil their obligations,” he said.

The Mahkota state by-election this Saturday is seeing a straight fight between Syed Hussien and Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Mohamad Haizan Jaafar.

It is being held following the death of the incumbent, Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, 63, on Aug 2.