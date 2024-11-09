Maiden M’sia-China run aims to strengthen ties

KUALA LUMPUR: The maiden Malaysia-China Run 2024 is set to take place at Dataran Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur on Dec 8 as part of the celebration marking 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Organised by Oriental Daily News alongside nine other partners, the event expects 5,000 runners aged seven and above to take part in two categories – a 5km fun run and a 10km race.

Oriental Daily executive director Ding Lee Leong said the event aims to highlight the strong and lasting bond between Malaysia and China while fostering the ongoing collaboration between the two countries.

“I believe that our relationship will continue to grow stronger because we are key partners in the regional and global stages, so participating in the run is an excellent way to promote our relationship.

“It’s not only a healthy activity but a significant way to express our dedication to the continued development and cooperation of the two countries,” he said.

Entry fees are RM50 for the 5km fun run and RM65 for the 10km race. Group package discounts are also available.

The top 10 finishers in the 10km category will receive a combined RM14,400 in cash and plaques. Additionally, all runners will have the opportunity to win lucky draw prizes, including home appliances and RM4,000 in cash vouchers.

Ding said the event also intends to create a positive atmosphere that promotes the development of bilateral relations through sports and fosters social inclusion.

He said in the early days, Malaysia’s relationship with China was very close, largely due to the cultural ties it shared with the Chinese community there. Over time, the focus shifted towards economic development with strong trade ties.

As both markets grew and expanded, China has remained Malaysia’s largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years since 2009, with bilateral trade reaching RM450.84 billion in 2023.

He said deepening cooperation between the two countries has contributed to greater stability, economic growth, and mutual progress that has positively impacted the broader regional community as well.

“It’s now clear to everyone that the China trade is crucial for our economic growth, and further strengthens our relationship for the benefit of the entire region. It’s not just about today, but about supporting trade growth for the next 10, 20, or 30 years.”

Sun Media executive director Adam Ong said supporting events such as the Malaysia-China Run is key in strengthening the relations of the two countries, and bolstering diplomatic efforts between them.

“It offers a unique chance to unite the Malaysian and Chinese communities, and as a media partner, we can work to bridge the communities by extensively promoting the event. It is also a great opportunity for Malaysians to come together in the spirit of Malaysia Madani,” he said.

Ong said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s efforts to build closer relations with China, including extending visa exemption for tourists from there from 15 to 30 days, are part of a broader strategy to enhance bilateral cooperation.

“Events like the Malaysia-China Run support this goal by demonstrating our dedication to fostering positive relations with China and celebrating our ongoing collaborations.

“My hope for the run is that it will be a resounding success, with a high turnout of participants. It’s a chance for individuals to come together, support each other, and demonstrate their enthusiasm for the growing partnership between Malaysia and China.”

Registration for the run will close in October.

For more details and to register, visit https://runaway.com.my/.