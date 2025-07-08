Young forward Agyemang hoping to help England take off at Euro 2025

ENGLAND'S Michelle Agyemang made a big impression in less than 10 minutes at Euro 2025, and she hopes she can make the most of anytime on the pitch when the Lionesses face the Netherlands in a must-win Group D game on Wednesday.

Agyemang was an 86th-minute substitute in their 2-1 loss to France in their opener on Saturday, but had more touches in the French box (five) than any other England player, had a shot on goal that was blocked, and generally caused chaos for the opposition defenders.

The 19-year-old made a great case for more minutes against the Netherlands with England in danger of becoming the first holders in tournament history to be eliminated in the group stage.

“I think it’s easy to look at the time and think, ‘Ugh, there’s not enough time left,‘” Agyemang told reporters on Monday. “But obviously, that’s the beauty of the game. Sometimes it only takes 10 seconds to make an impact. So I think anytime on the pitch is good enough for me.”

Agyemang had a stunning debut in the England senior team back in April against Belgium, scoring after 41 seconds with just two touches of the ball.

Asked about the pressure as a late-game substitute, Agyemang said there was none.

“Going in to change a game when there’s not much going your way can actually be more beneficial, you just go in and take a game by the scruff of the neck,“ she said. “That’s how I kind of felt the other day. On another day, that could have been three points for us.”

Agyemang has also made a good impression on her teammates in her brief time with them, impressing defender Lucy Bronze with her physicality in training. However, Agyemang said coach Sarina Wiegman has talked to her about dialling it down a bit.

“I think I’ve improved on it, but yeah, Lucy was saying she thinks it’s a super strength of mine, and I know Lucy’s physical as well, so we like going at it in training,“ Agyemang said.

The young forward hopes to emulate Lauren James, who she highlighted as a role model and whose dynamic attacking style is similar to her own. James stepped up to be a key player in England's run to the Women's World Cup final in 2023.

“LJ is one of the most technically gifted players I have ever seen, and she’s so calm and collected on the ball, and you can see that whether she’s in front of goal, whether she’s under pressure, she knows what she’s doing,“ Agyemang said. - AFP