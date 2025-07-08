Brazil reaffirms long-term commitment to ASEAN partnership

KUALA LUMPUR: Brazil has reinforced its dedication to fostering a strong and progressive partnership with ASEAN, highlighting the bloc’s role in promoting peace and economic integration.

Maria Laura da Rocha, Brazil’s Secretary-General of Foreign Affairs, emphasised the significance of the Brazil-ASEAN trilateral meeting as a key step in deepening engagement.

“The Brazil-ASEAN trilateral meeting is a milestone in Brazil’s ever-closer engagement with ASEAN. Our shared objective is to steadily deepen this partnership,” she said during the second trilateral meeting between Malaysia, Brazil, and the ASEAN Secretariat.

The meeting, held under Malaysia’s 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship theme of ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability,’ was chaired by Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin. Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for the Political-Security Community, Datuk Astanah Abdul Aziz, also attended.

Rocha expressed optimism that the discussions would strengthen mutual trust and explore new avenues for collaboration. Meanwhile, Amran highlighted the potential for ASEAN and Brazil to work together on global issues such as multilateralism and peace.

“ASEAN and Brazil share the same aspirations for peace, stability, prosperity, equality, justice, and humanity,” he said. He also pointed to Brazil’s contributions in sustainable energy and agriculture as key areas of cooperation.

Amran stressed the importance of collective advocacy for conflict resolution, particularly in Gaza, urging accountability for violations of international law. He noted Brazil’s role in supporting ASEAN’s sustainability goals through biofuel projects and capacity-building initiatives.

“Together, ASEAN and Brazil will advance the interests of the Global South,” he added. - Bernama