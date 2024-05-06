Maintenance works, asset replacement at LRA SSP1 63% complete

KUALA LUMPUR: Maintenance works and asset replacement at the Sungai Selangor Phase 1 Water Treatment Plant (LRA SSP1) are 63.1% complete as of 3 pm today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) in a statement informed that all ongoing works are proceeding according to schedule and are expected to be completed by 7 pm tonight.

“Water supply to consumers is expected to be restored gradually starting from 3 am on Thursday after the completion of maintenance works and asset replacement, and subsequently when the main water supply distribution system has been stabilised.

“The percentage of water supply restoration in affected areas is expected to reach approximately 20% by 3 pm on Thursday, followed by 90% by 3 am on Friday,“ said the statement.

In the same statement, Air Selangor also announced the full restoration time for the affected areas is estimated at noon on Friday.

The duration of disruption and water supply restoration in the affected areas varies depending on the distance from the user premises and water pressure in the water supply distribution system.

“Air Selangor has mobilised water tankers to critical premises such as hospitals, clinics, dialysis centres, and funeral ceremonies,” the statement added.

Further information on the scheduled water cuts will be updated periodically through Air Selangor’s official communications channel at https://waterupdates.airselangor.com/ or via the Air Selangor app, Facebook, Instagram and X account, or by contacting Air Selangor at 15300.