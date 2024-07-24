Malaysia Airlines cancels flight MH366 and MH367 due to Typhoon Gaemi in Taiwan

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines has cancelled its flight MH366 from Kuala Lumpur to Taipei and MH367 from Taipei to Kuala Lumpur today due to the anticipated adverse weather conditions in Taiwan caused by Typhoon Gaemi.

“Affected customers who wish to change their flights or cancel their travel may do so via ‘My Booking’ on our website,” the national carrier said in a statement.

Alternatively, it said customers may also reach out to the Live Chat support available on the website or call the Global Contact Centre.

“The safety of our passengers and crew remains of utmost importance to Malaysia Airlines,” it said.

Taiwan’s meteorological agency has issued sea and land alerts for Typhoon Gaemi, which is expected to make landfall in Yilan County between late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

The agency warned residents living along the rivers to take all necessary precautions, while meteorologists forecast that short-term thunderstorms are expected over most parts of the country in the coming days.