Malaysia and Brunei pledge to strengthen ties, explore new areas of collaboration

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Brunei have vowed to deepen ties and explore new areas of collaboration to enhance the well-being of their citizens through partnership.

In a statement, Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan concluded a two-day working visit to Brunei on Aug 11 and 12, in conjunction with the 25th Meeting of the Implementation of the Exchange of Letters between Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam (EOL-25).

During the visit, Mohamad had a royal audience with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei, during which they discussed matters of mutual interest in the context of bilateral, regional, and international relations.

“In line with the shared commitment to further strengthen the special and close relationship between the two countries, Malaysia and Brunei reiterated their commitment to continue exploring new areas of cooperation that can benefit the people of both countries,” the statement read.

Mohamad and his Brunei counterpart Datuk Seri Setia Erywan Mohd Yusof co-chaired the EOL-25. The EOL is a document signed by leaders from both countries in 2009, outlining priority areas in bilateral relations.

“Both sides reviewed the progress made throughout the implementation of the Exchange of Letters and explored potential partnerships to further elevate bilateral ties,” the statement read.

On regional and international issues, the Foreign Ministry said Malaysia and Brunei agreed that ASEAN unity is paramount in ensuring peace and prosperity in the region.

“Brunei also reaffirmed its support for Malaysia’s efforts to achieve the ASEAN Community Vision during Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship next year,” the statement read.

Mohamad and Erywan were also guests of honour at a commemorative dinner celebrating the 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Malaysia and Brunei.

The dinner was attended by dignitaries, senior government officials from Brunei, and foreign heads of mission.