Malaysia Bike Week aims to attract 50,000 motorcycle owners, enthusiasts - Exco

MELAKA: The Melaka government is aiming for the participation of about 50,000 motorcycle owners and enthusiasts in the three-day Malaysia Bike Week, which starts June 14 at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC).

State Art and Culture Heritage Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman said the event, organised in collaboration with the Superbikers Association Malaysia, brings together thousands of enthusiasts and owners of motorcycles of various categories, including classics, as well as high-powered ones.

“We have also been informed by motoring associations from neighbouring countries, such as Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand, who are interested in participating in this large-scale event.

“His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, is scheduled to grace the event on June 15,” he told reporters, after flagging off the Malaysia International Classic Bike Festival Convoy in Melaka City here, today.

He added that the festival will also showcase various selected assets, including motorcycles belonging to Sultan Ibrahim, in Halls B and C of MITC, which are open to visitors free of charge.

He said as many as ten motorcycles and one Proton X50 SUV will be up for grabs for the lucky draw winners, held in conjunction with the event.

“We are 100 per cent prepared to provide facilities for the organisation of the event, in conjunction with the Visit Melaka Year 2024 (VMY2024), which is expected to attract many visitors from home and abroad,” he said.

Earlier, the Malaysia International Classic Bike Festival convoy was attended by 800 classic motorcycle owners from all over the country, as well as those from Indonesia and Singapore, who camped for three days in Melaka.