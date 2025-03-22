A female teacher from a secondary school in Kerian, Perak, has come under fire after an audio recording surfaced online, allegedly capturing her insulting a student by calling them “bodoh” (stupid) and instructing them to sit next to a trash bin.

She also allegedly told the student’s parents to “go back to China.”

ALSO READ: M’sian teacher runs with disabled student in race, moves netizens

The school has reported the incident to the district education office and is awaiting further instructions on how to handle the matter.

The controversy began when the teacher, reportedly frustrated that both the student and their parents did not understand Malay, used derogatory language against the student.

According to China Press, a relative of the student confronted the teacher over the phone, and their conversation was later leaked online, sparking widespread public outrage.

In the recording, the teacher defended her remarks, stating that even the student’s parents did not know how to speak Malay.

When asked if she had indeed told the student, “If you don’t speak Malay, you can go back to China,“ the teacher did not deny it.

Instead, she said, “This is not the first time I’ve spoken this way, and I’m not the only one who does it. Nobody has ever complained before.”

The student’s relative stressed that, as Malaysians, people should respect one another and that the teacher’s words were discriminatory.

The teacher went on to reveal that when she previously taught in a mixed-race school, she had made similar remarks to Chinese students. She further claimed: “If a 13-year-old student doesn’t know Malay, that’s understandable. But if the parents also don’t know Malay, then they should go back to China.”

Additionally, she warned the caller about her husband’s police background: “My husband is a police officer. I can find out who you are at any time.”

She also insisted that parents must inform the school before contacting teachers, as it intrudes on their personal time, especially when they are on sick leave.

“I can report this to the education department. I can also use certain means to track your phone number because my husband is a police officer,” she said.