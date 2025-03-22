Turkish-made multipurpose mission ship to beef up MMEA

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia continues to strengthen the security of the country’s waters with the acquisition of a multipurpose mission ship (MPMS) made by Turkiye worth USD68.8 million (RM304.29 million) for the use of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

MMEA in a statement announced that the Letter of Acceptance (SST) for the acquisition of the ship was signed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) secretary-general Datuk Awang Alik Jeman on behalf of Malaysia, while Turkiye was represented by Desan Shipyard Board chairman Cenk Ismail Kaptanoglu at the Desan Shipyard, Turkiye yesterday.

According to MMEA director-general Admiral Maritime Datuk Mohd Rosli Abdullah who was also present at the SST signing ceremony, the ship is equipped with sophisticated technology and a modern operating system that can improve the effectiveness of controlling the country’s waters.

“The 99-metre-long ship can operate for 30 days non-stop and can carry 70 crew and 30 passengers.

“It is also equipped with four fast interceptor boats (FIC), two unmanned aerial drones (UAVs), a helicopter landing deck, medical facilities and a detention centre,“ he said, quoted in the same statement.

Desan Shipyard, the company responsible for building the ship, was established in 1970 and is one of the renowned Turkiye shipyard solution providers.

The company is involved in the business of shipyard construction and development, ship maintenance and repair, shipbuilding and shipping-related activities.

MMEA said the agreement signing ceremony was part of a series of official document exchange sessions witnessed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the Turkish leader’s official visit to the country on Feb 11.

Meanwhile, Awang Alik in the same statement was quoted as saying, the acquisition of the ship is a strategic step in strengthening the security of the country’s waters besides reflecting the close relationship between Malaysia and Turkey in the defence sector and shipbuilding industry.

“This MPMS will be an important asset in enhancing Malaysia’s maritime enforcement capabilities.

“This cooperation proves the commitment of both countries in addressing increasingly complex maritime security threats, including foreign vessel incursions and cross-border criminal activities,“ he said.