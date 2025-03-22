Continuous rain warning in Sabah, Kelantan and Terengganu

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued an alert level warning of continuous rain in Sabah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

It said continuous rain is expected in Sabah involving Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan) and Kudat areas.

Similar weather conditions are also expected in Kelantan (Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Bachok, Machang and Pasir Puteh) and Terengganu, from tomorrow until Monday.

MetMalaysia, in a statement on Facebook, stated that analysis of the latest weather forecast models shows that a concentration of winds is expected to occur on the east coast of the Peninsula, northern Sarawak and eastern Sabah tomorrow until Monday.

“Such a condition has the potential to produce thunderstorms with heavy rain for a longer period,” read the statement.

For the latest and most accurate information, the public is advised to always refer to the website www.met.gov.my and the official MET Malaysia social media as well as download the myCuaca application.