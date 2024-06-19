Malaysia, China ink Science and Technology expertise exchange MoU

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and China today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the Science and Technology Expertise Exchange Programme as an extension of the Science, Technology and Innovation Cooperation Agreement signed between the two countries on Oct 4, 2013.

Among other things, the MoU will lead the scope of cooperation to include exchange programmes of scientists and researchers, partnerships between research institutions as well as joint organisation of academic programmes and conferences with the involvement of international scientists and researchers.

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Chang Lih Kang in a statement today said the move is in line with the New Industrial Master Plan (NIMP) 2030 which strategically focuses on economic growth towards innovation-driven industrial development and involves higher value-added activities.

“The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) as the leader of science, technology and innovation (STI) in the country has also set priority areas with high growth and high value (HGHV) especially technology-based industries such as hydrogen, artificial intelligence (AI), biotechnology and space technology,“ he said.

The signing of the MoU was held in conjunction with the official visit of Chinese Premier Li Qiang to Malaysia. The exchange of MoU documents between Chang and the Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing was witnessed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Li in a ceremony here today.

Through bilateral cooperation between Malaysia and China which involves enhancing capacity and expertise in various STI industries, Chang said it will contribute to the empowering a workforce of highly skilled and knowledgeable talents who are able to drive the development of high-impact strategic industries in the country.

“This special cooperation network for the exchange of expertise and research in STI is expected to provide beneficial added value to both countries besides attracting more extensive research cooperation and promoting scientific progress and stronger bilateral economic development,“ said Chang.

In 2023, China remains Malaysia’s largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years since 2009 with a trade value of RM450.84 billion (US$98.90 billion).

Relations between Malaysia and China are getting stronger following the increase in bilateral relations through the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2013.