Malaysia condemns attack using communication devices in Lebanon - Anwar

PUCHONG: Malaysia deplored the recent attacks on pagers and communication devices in Lebanon which were believed to have been orchestrated by Israel.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who hit out at the attack also described it as a very inhuman act.

“What is the meaning of this attack, not the military (aim of attack) but (inhumane), there are women, there are children who are victims,“ ​​he said when met by reporters after performing Friday prayers at Masjid Darussalam here, today .

The Anadolu news agency reported at least 32 people were killed and 3,250 injured on Tuesday and Wednesday in explosions that targeted thousands of wireless communication devices across Lebanon.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement yesterday said that the Malaysian Embassy in Beirut is monitoring developments closely and is in active contact with the local authorities.

In addition, Wisma Putra also urges all Malaysians in Lebanon to keep abreast of the latest developments, take precautions, and adhere to travel advice from local authorities.

Meanwhile, Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, said he was positive about the aggressive move by the Federal Reserve (Fed) of the United States (US) which lowered interest rates by half a point at the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday.

“The Fed’s decision sometimes has an effect and if he gives a cut, it paves the way for the strengthening of the Ringgit which is already underway, Alhamdulillah.

“Nevertheless, sometimes our friends on the opposition side do not see it (the strengthening of the Ringgit), but they continue to ridicule as if the Ringgit is weak, but we say Alhamdulillah (with the strengthening of the Ringgit),“ he said.