Malaysia Day: Leaders rally Malaysians with messages of unity, patriotism

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, along with other Cabinet ministers, today extended Malaysia Day greetings with a reminder to the people to preserve the country’s peace, harmony and prosperity.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, urged all Malaysians to continue nurturing good relations between races, strengthening unity, and instilling patriotism in the hearts of the younger generation.

He said Malaysians must face challenges together to ensure the country remains peaceful, prosperous and respected globally.

“Since 1963, we have built a nation based on values of tolerance, harmony and consensus. Diversity is our strength and the unity forged among Malaysians is the foundation of the progress we enjoy today.

“True independence is not only about freedom from colonial rule but also about the freedom to live together in harmony, mutual respect and unity. Happy Malaysia Day 2024,“ he said in a Facebook post.

According to Ahmad Zahid, the spirit of independence reflects the mindset of Malaysians who remain free in mind and heart to maintain unity and togetherness, regardless of differing views, skin colour, or religious beliefs.

Fadillah, who is also the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, called on the people to continue strengthening unity, solidarity and patriotism towards building a strong, united, prosperous and peaceful nation.

He noted that the formation of the Unity Government is a manifestation of the importance of unity in ending incessant political strife so that Malaysia can move forward, drive the economy and become more prosperous and peaceful.

“The theme of this year’s celebration, ‘Malaysia Madani: Jiwa Merdeka’, reflects the people’s freedom from any negative elements, interpreting patriotism through aspects of thought, social integration and economy, thereby forming a strong, harmonious and progressive nation.

“A society with an independent spirit also emphasises the importance of manners, ethics and integrity in all aspects of life. Happy Malaysia Day 2024,“ he said.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, in his Facebook post, expressed his hope that Malaysians would continue building a stable, peaceful and harmonious nation that shines on the world stage, for both current and future generations.

“Happy Malaysia Day,“ he said, inviting the public to watch the national-level Malaysia Day celebration at Padang Merdeka in Kota Kinabalu tonight.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir remarked that harmony, unity, solidarity and togetherness are the keys to Malaysia’s success today, built through careful planning, governance and development.

“May all of this remain intact and be passed on to our future generations. Their future starts from the present. May Malaysia continue to progress, stay peaceful and prosper for a long time,“ he said, also thanking the people for continuously making the country better over time.

Also extending Malaysia Day greetings were Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi and Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching.

Malaysia Day is celebrated on Sept 16 each year to commemorate the formation of Malaysia in 1963.