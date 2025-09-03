Flood evacuations rise in Sabah, Sarawak numbers unchanged

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in Sabah has worsened, while the number of evacuees housed in relief centres in Sarawak remains unchanged tonight.

In SABAH, the number of flood victims seeking shelter at relief centres has risen to 3,579 people from 1,203 families as of 8 pm, compared to 2,785 people from 907 families at 4 pm.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) secretariat said in a statement that Tenom was the latest district to be affected, with eight relief centres accommodating 741 people from 276 families.

A permanent evacuation centre and three relief centres in Beaufort are currently sheltering 1,202 people from 391 families, while two centres in Membakut house 737 people from 245 families.

Meanwhile, 763 people from 241 families are taking shelter in two relief centres in Sook, and two centres in Keningau are accommodating 136 people from 50 families.

“A total of 37 villages have been affected—10 each in Beaufort, Membakut, and Tenom, five in Sook, and two in Keningau. The number of evacuees in Beaufort, Membakut, and Tenom has increased, while figures in other districts remain unchanged,“ the statement said.

In SARAWAK, the number of flood victims in the northern region remained at 347 people as of 6 pm today.

According to the Sarawak JPBN report, 100 evacuees are still housed at the Dewan Masyarakat Trusan relief centre.

The number of evacuees at SJKC Chung Hwa and SK Lintang relief centres also remained unchanged at 35 and 39 people, respectively, while Dewan Masyarakat Medamit in Limbang continued to shelter 173 evacuees.