Malaysia establishes diplomatic relations with Andorra

NEW YORK: Malaysia has officially established diplomatic relations with the Principality of Andorra, marking a significant milestone in the relationship between the two nations.

The official agreement was formalised through the Exchange of Notes ceremony at Malaysia’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN) on Wednesday, with Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and his Andorran counterpart, Imma Tor Faus in attendance.

Mohamad Hasan described the partnership as “vital and timely” particularly in fostering cooperation on international justice and humanitarian efforts.

Despite its small size, Mohamad said Andorra, a principality located between Spain and France, has long been a supportive ally of Malaysia in multilateral forums, particularly at the United Nations (UN).

“While formal diplomatic relations have just been established today, the close ties between Malaysia and Andorra have existed for some time, particularly in upholding international justice and humanitarian causes.

“Andorra has also been a strong voice in condemning Israel’s atrocities against the Palestinian people in Gaza. This diplomatic relationship has been anticipated by Andorra itself, and we warmly welcome this bilateral connection.

“We hope it will further enhance ties between the people of Malaysia and Andorra, especially in the area of tourism,“ he told the media after the ceremony on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) here.

Mohamad also expressed optimism that Andorra’s renowned winter tourism industry could complement Malaysia’s offerings, encouraging greater people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

Faus expressed her appreciation for Malaysia’s warm hospitality and noted the longstanding historical ties between the two nations, particularly within the framework of the UN.

“Today’s event holds special significance for Andorra, as we are completing our circle of diplomatic relations with Asian member states, just months ahead of Malaysia’s assumption of the ASEAN chairmanship in 2025.

“Our shared values and priorities make this partnership both essential and natural in today’s globalised world,“ Faus said in her speech.

She underscored the importance of collaboration in addressing global challenges such as climate change and noted that both Andorra and Malaysia had made considerable progress in preserving their natural environments.

“Andorra’s efforts to protect its mountain ecosystems and promote sustainable tourism closely align with Malaysia’s leadership in biodiversity conservation,“ she said, pointing out the potential for deeper cooperation in the area.

The Principality of Andorra operates under a unique political system, governed by two co-princes – the President of France and the Bishop of Urgell in Spain.

With a population of around 77,000, Andorra is linguistically diverse, with Catalan as the official language, while Spanish and French are also widely spoken.