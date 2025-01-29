US Navy bans personnel from using Chinese AI DeepSeek

MOSCOW: The US Navy has ordered its personnel to avoid downloading, installing, and using China’s artificial intelligence chatbot DeepSeek, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

According to CNBC broadcaster, the Navy sent an email on January 24 – four days after DeepSeek released the new R1 assistant version, the report said on Tuesday.

The message reportedly stated that DeepSeek’s AI should not be used “in any capacity” due to “potential security and ethical concerns associated with the model’s origin and usage.”

DeepSeek rose to popularity after the release of a new update earlier in January. The Chinese AI assistant is now the top application in the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea and China, leaving OpenAI’s ChatGPT behind.