SHAH ALAM: There are no criminal elements in the case of a foreigner’s death after being hit by a train near the Klang Komuter Station, Jalan Besar, Taman Sri Istana here yesterday morning.

South Klang district police chief ACP Cha Hoong Fong said an autopsy was conducted on the body of the 45-year-old man at the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) in Klang yesterday morning.

“The cause of death was due to injuries caused by being hit by a train and there were no criminal elements. The South Klang District Police Headquarters (IPD) has opened a sudden death investigation paper for further investigations,“ Cha said in a statement today.

Earlier, Cha said he received a call regarding the incident from the complainant who was driving the train saying that a man had been hit at the Klang Komuter Station at Jalan Besar here at 7.22am.

He said investigations found that at 6.38 am when the complainant was driving the train from Port Klang to Tanjung Malim, he suddenly heard a loud noise like hitting an object at KM34.734 between Teluk Pulai and Klang.

“Subsequently, there was a gas leak in the train system which caused it to stop and unable to continue its journey. Upon checking, the complainant found the body of a man under the fourth carriage and immediately contacted the police to inform them of the incident,“ he said.

Cha said investigations found the deceased fully clothed and his right leg was severed.

Earlier, Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) said in a statement that one person died while four others were slightly injured after encroaching on its tracks on the route between Teluk Pulai and Klang yesterday.

Following this, the KTM Komuter operation was delayed by more than an hour yesterday morning after the train collided with five male trespassers at KM 34.734 between Teluk Pulai and Klang.