KUALA LUMPUR: The retail price of diesel in Peninsular Malaysia will increase by five sen per litre, from RM3.13 to RM3.18 per litre, from Jan 30 to Feb 5, while in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan, the price remains at RM2.15 per litre.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF), in a statement today, announced that the retail prices of RON95 and RON97 petrol will remain unchanged at RM2.05 per litre and RM3.43 per litre, respectively.

“The government has set the retail price of diesel in Peninsular Malaysia at RM3.18 per litre. This price is still lower than the diesel price floated on June 10, 2024, which is RM3.35 per litre, or the current diesel price in the world market,” the ministry stated.

According to MOF, the prices are determined based on the weekly retail prices of petroleum products, using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula.

The government would continue to monitor market developments and adjust the retail prices of RON97 and diesel, by taking into account market price movements while supporting price stability.

“The government will continue to monitor the impact of global crude oil price fluctuations and take appropriate measures to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people remain safeguarded,” the statement said.